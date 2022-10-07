INDIA

Chhenu gang sharpshooter arrested after encounter in Noida

NewsWire
0
0

A sharpshooter of Chhenu gang was arrested on Friday after an encounter with police in the Film City, Noida.

The arrested was identified as Danish aka Saiyaar aka Cheetah.

Police have recovered a motorcycle, a gun and two cartridges from his possession.

Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said police were conducting checking near Brahmputra market where it signalled two suspects on motorcycle to stop but they sped away.

The police chased them but one of the suspects fired at police near power station at Sector 16(A) Film City, which was retaliated. In the exchange of fire, one of the suspects got wounded while another escaped.

The additional DCP said that the accused was a sharpshooter of the Chhenu gang and has 21 cases registered against him in Delhi and the NCR.

Police are identifying the cases in which he was wanted.

20221007-104405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace plans hot testing of cryogenic engine

    After years of discrimination, two communities find their voice in J&K...

    For Congress, Dalit lives are expendable as long as it suits...

    BJP questions Rahul’s ‘long silence’ on Pegasus