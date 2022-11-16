WORLD

Chicago plunges into winter overnight

NewsWire
0
0

After experiencing an abnormal warm week with high temperatures staying over 20 degrees Celsius, Chicago suddenly plunged into winter as snow crept into the US third largest city on Tuesday morning and lasts into Wednesday.

An inch of snow was measured at O’Hare on the North Side of Chicago on Tuesday, the first measurable snow of the season for Chicago, Xinhua news agency reported.

On average Chicago gets its first one inch of snow or more on December 7.

Following more snow on Wednesday, a cold blast is expected to bring in gusty winds Thursday.

AccuWeather, a commercial weather forecasting services provider, reported days ago that a burst of Arctic air will sweep the US central areas this week. The air enveloping the region is even colder than what’s considered normal for the middle of January.

AccuWeather meteorologists further forecast that the coldest air is yet to come.

20221117-043202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    31 migrants die in attempted Channel crossing from France

    Road accident kills 7, injures 9 in Afghanistan

    Australian housing prices drop for 6 months in a row

    Egypt introduces tourism incentives to ease losses from Russia-Ukraine crisis