A Chicago police officer was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting incident in the South Side area of the US city, local media reported.

On Saturday, both officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Centres, where one of them, a female officer, was pronounced dead, while the other was in critical condition, according to local authorities cited by media.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

What sparked the shooting remains unclear.

