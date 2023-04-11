WORLD

Chicago to host 2024 US Democratic National Convention

NewsWire
0
0

The US Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced that Chicago, Illinois, will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The event, where the Democratic Party’s delegates will formally nominate their presidential candidate, will take place at the United Center from August 19 to 22 next year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Republicans will gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18 next year for their 2024 national convention.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said on Monday that he plans on running for reelection in 2024 but his team is not prepared to announce it yet.

Former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede, announced his bid in November last year for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

20230412-022602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Osasuna, Barcelona book Copa del Rey semifinal places

    Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men’s national...

    IAEA to send permanent technical missions to all n-plants in Ukraine

    Second Ebola patient died in Congo: WHO