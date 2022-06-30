The makers of the web series ‘Udan Patolas’ that celebrates the womanhood featuring – Sukhmani Sadana, Poppy Jabbal, Apoorva Arora and Aasttha Ssidana – announced a second season of the show based on the audience response.

The show is produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Sol Productions, and is directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra.

Talking about the upcoming season, Sukhmani Sadana said, “The journey continues with a lot of fun and surprises in Season 2! I’m delighted that the audiences have loved ‘Udan Patolas’ and I promise that the second season will have double the fun.”

Adding to that Poppy Jabbal said, “I am ecstatic to know that the second season has been announced. My family, friends & followers have enjoyed the camaraderie of the four patolas and our entertaining characters. The light-hearted show has given our beloved audience a much-needed relatable comedy and everyone binged watched the entire season one.”

Popular actress and social media influencer Apoorva Arora, “There’s nothing quite as close to as exciting as ‘Udan Patolas’ for me. The show has given a refreshing and comic take on the journey of four ambitious women to the upper echelons of the maximum city.”

The first season of the show is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

