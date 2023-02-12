The prices of chicken and chicken meat have experienced a sharp increase in the city of Karachi and other cities throughout Pakistan, local media reported.

The current price of chicken in Karachi is Rs 490 per kg, while the price of chicken meat has reached Rs 720 per kg, Samaa TV reported.

This price hike is due to the closure of several poultry businesses due to a shortage of feed, Samaa TV reported.

Poultry business owners have hinted at this being the reason behind the skyrocketting prices, with a kilogram of poultry meat selling for as much as Rs 720 in Karachi.

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and some other cities, the price of chicken has also reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat being sold for Rs 700-705, Samaa TV reported.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the second most populous city in the country, the price of chicken meat is hovering between Rs 550-600 per kg.

These rising prices have been a cause of concern for many consumers, who rely on chicken as a staple source of protein.

The government is currently investigating the cause of the feed shortage and looking for ways to provide relief to consumers affected by these rising prices.

The poultry industry is a vital part of Pakistan’s economy, and any disruptions to its supply chain can have a significant impact on the country’s food security and economic stability, Samaa TV reported.

The government is working to ensure that the supply of poultry products remains uninterrupted and that prices remain stable.

20230212-135604