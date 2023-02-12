SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Chicken prices at historic highs across Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

The prices of chicken and chicken meat have experienced a sharp increase in the city of Karachi and other cities throughout Pakistan, local media reported.

The current price of chicken in Karachi is Rs 490 per kg, while the price of chicken meat has reached Rs 720 per kg, Samaa TV reported.

This price hike is due to the closure of several poultry businesses due to a shortage of feed, Samaa TV reported.

Poultry business owners have hinted at this being the reason behind the skyrocketting prices, with a kilogram of poultry meat selling for as much as Rs 720 in Karachi.

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and some other cities, the price of chicken has also reached an all-time high, with a kilogram of poultry meat being sold for Rs 700-705, Samaa TV reported.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the second most populous city in the country, the price of chicken meat is hovering between Rs 550-600 per kg.

These rising prices have been a cause of concern for many consumers, who rely on chicken as a staple source of protein.

The government is currently investigating the cause of the feed shortage and looking for ways to provide relief to consumers affected by these rising prices.

The poultry industry is a vital part of Pakistan’s economy, and any disruptions to its supply chain can have a significant impact on the country’s food security and economic stability, Samaa TV reported.

The government is working to ensure that the supply of poultry products remains uninterrupted and that prices remain stable.

20230212-135604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dosti bus service to resume between Pakistan and Afghanistan

    6 Rohingya refugees killed in flood, landslides in Bangladesh

    Mobile app helps adolescents access health services in B’desh

    Taliban, US officials to meet in Doha over unfreezing Afghan assets