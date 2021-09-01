After the Taliban initiated talks with India in Doha, former home minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday cautioned the government over the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan.

Chidambaram tweeted, “The government is congratulating itself for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday. ‘Resolution’ has two meanings. The first is that the issue has been ‘resolved’ or settled to India’s satisfaction. That is not what happened at the UNSC.”

He further said, “The second meaning is that we have put our wishes on paper and got some others to sign that paper! That is what happened at the UNSC yesterday.”

Chidambaram cautioned the government saying that, “It is too premature to congratulate ourselves. The possible axis of China, Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry.”

On August 30, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Afghanistan, aiming to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist organisations against any country.

The resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour while Russia and China preferred to abstain.

Meanwhile for the first time, India has made public a meeting held with the Taliban. The government has stated that Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha.

“The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side,” said the ministry.

Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up.

Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

Stanekzai assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.

Stanekzai, known as Sheru, trained in the Indian Military Academy in the 1982, rose to the ranks of Deputy Health Minister during the Taliban regime, and later served as a chief peace negotiator in Doha.

He was also Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban regime. The 58-year-old Pashtun comes from the Stanekzai clan. He can speak five languages and he served as Taliban’s Political Office chief between 2015-2019.

