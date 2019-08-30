Chidambaram mocks govt on 5% GDP growth

This is how former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram responded to a reporter’s question about the chances of his bail and custody, and made a jibe at the Centre over the current gross domestic product (GDP) reading.

As the former Minister stepped out of the Court No 502 of Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar hearing his bail plea, a reporter asked the question.

Surrounded by the security personnel, Chidambaram stopped and said, “5 per cent. You all know what is 5 per cent”, and walked away.

–IANS

