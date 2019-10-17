Chidambaram moves HC seeking bail in INX Media money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Former Finance minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but he could not walk free as he continues to remain in ED custody till October 24.

Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as Finance minister.

On October 16, while in judicial custody inside Tihar Jail, he was arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED officials. On October 17, a Delhi Court remanded him to ED custody till October 24.

The CBI opposed Chidambaram’s bail plea in the INX Media corruption case, claiming that he had tried to “pressurise and influence” key witnesses.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 in the CBI case. The CBI on Friday chargesheeted him with the other accused in the INX Media corruption case.

