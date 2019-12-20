Chidambaram slams Army chief for remarks on anti-CAA protest

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28 (IANS) Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday criticised Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his remarks on the protesters who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“Mind your own Business”, was the senior Congress leader’s message to the Army chief, while addressing a rally on the party Foundation Day organised by the Kerala unit of the Congress near Governor House.

He also alleged that the Army Chief and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh have been asked to support the Central government which is “a shameful act”.

“Now, the Army General has been asked to speak up. Is it the job of the army chief?” said Chidambaram.

Criticising the anti-CAA protests, Rawat had said: “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns.”

–IANS

