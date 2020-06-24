Chidambaram throws weight behind Manish Tewari tweets on LAC faceoff

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday endorsed a series of tweets put out by Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on the India-China standoff.

In a short statement, the former Union Minister said: “My colleague Manish Tewari has tweeted rebutting the ill-informed accusations on Siachen by the proxies of the BJP. I fully endorse his tweets. Siachen was on the official agenda since the 1980s and successive governments have dealt with it.”

His statement came after Tewari raised a series of questions, including asking why the government is fielding “uninformed proxies” to why he calls “distort and re-write history”.

He demanded that if the accusations are true, this should come from the Defence Minister. Tewari also alleged that BJP chief or spokesperson aren’t aware of the difference between “mutual disengagement” and “demilitarisation”.

“Nor do they know that Siachen was in the official agenda of talks since the mid-1980s and successive governments, including Mr Vajpayee’s, dealt with Siachen, but there was no progress,” he tweeted.

Also claiming that the proposal of “disengagement” was rejected by the UPA government, he hit back at the BJP asking: “If ‘mutual disengagement’ is a bad phrase, what is the government doing now on the Galway Valley and Pangong Tso (lake)?”

The recent India-China face-off has made both the Congress and the BJP dig into the past to label allegations against each other.

–IANS

