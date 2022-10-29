The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, along with other naval commanders will review the major operational, materiel, logistics, training and administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months at the second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference scheduled to held here between October 31 and November 3.

At the conference, the senior naval officers will deliberate upon the future plans for important activities and initiatives. The conference will also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same.

The conference serves as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum.

Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as well as in other parts of the world, the conference has its own significance and relevance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference and interact with the naval commanders on matters pertaining to national security.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and the Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, would also interact with the naval commanders during the conference to address the convergence of the three services vis-a-vis the common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting tri-service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India’s national interests.

The Navy has focused on being a combat ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate. The Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests.

