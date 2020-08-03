Canindia News

Chief priest of Ram temple sent on quarantine

Ayodhya, Aug 3 (IANS) Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has been sent to home quarantine after his assistant Pradeep Das tested positive for Covid-19 three days back.

Acharya Satyendra Das, said, “As one of my assistants, Pradeep Das, tested Covid positive on July 30, the trust has asked me not to enter Ram temple premises for three days. I will not be performing ‘bhumi pujan’ as other priests have been engaged for that ceremony.”

The Trust members declined to comment on the development.

