Chief Secy chairs meeting on Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections are in full swing with the Chief Electoral Officer seeking implementation of all election plans immediately including finalization of vulnerability mapping, identification of critical polling stations and expenditure sensitive constituencies.

As part of the preparations for the Delhi Assembly Elections, a coordination meeting was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Commissioner of Police, senior officers of Government of Delhi and Delhi Police, all District Election Officers and District DCPs.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for proper coordination amongst the District Election Officers and DCPs at the ground level for the smooth conduct of elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi requested all the departmental officers to maintain punctuality in delivery of all tasks and assignments related to the elections as election is a time bound activity.

He also directed DEOs and DCPs to finalise vulnerability mapping, identification of critical polling stations, expenditure sensitive legislative constituencies and all election plans immediately.

The Chief Secretary also emphasised that since the elections are around the corner, all work related to elections has to be given top most priority.

He directed Secretary (UD)/Director (Local Bodies) to ensure that polling stations are set up strictly as per specifications of the Election Commission and all minimum facilities including ramps of specific gradient and sufficient toilets are provided.

He asked Principal Secretary (Finance) to expeditiously approve election related proposals of the office of CEO and DEOs and to provide sufficient funds for the DEOs as per requirement.

The Chief Secretary requested the Police Commissioner to mobilise adequate CAPF and Home Guards and to make all provisions for medical treatment including cashless treatment.

The Commissioner assured that all measures will be taken for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections and there will be proper coordination between the DEOs and the DCPs.

Election Commission officials also held a video conference to take stock of election preparedness in the Capital. The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, District Election Officers and District DCPs attended the video conference. The officers apprised the Election Commission about the progress made in their districts.

–IANS

