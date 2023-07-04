INDIA

Chief Secy claims candidates from Bihar won’t be affected by new domicile policy

 Amid massive outrage over the domicile policy pertaining to the recruitment of 1.70 lakh teachers in Bihar, Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani clarified that the new policy will not affect the job aspirants from the state.

Subhani’s comments came after the state witnessed massive protest over the Cabinet decision to allow applicants from outside the state to apply for the vacant posts of 1.67 lakh primary, secondary and higher secondary teachers in Bihar, reversing its 2020 decision.

“Under the new domicile policy, the state government has only removed the clause of permanent residents of Bihar. With this, the candidate will not be disqualified on the basis of birth and permanent house address. The decision of the Bihar government is right as per the law,” Subhani said.

“We have the same law in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. It is mentioned in Article 16 of our Constitution. We have taken examinations three times under BPSC in the past and recruited 1.68 lakh teachers and only 3,000 of them were from other states. We will take the examination in the same way this time as well. It will not affect the candidates from Bihar. They will get the benefit of reservation,” Subhani said.

