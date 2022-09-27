INDIA

Chief Secy takes stock of traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Arun Kumar Mehta, on Tuesday held a meeting to take stock of traffic movement on NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu National Highway).

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the divisional and district administration, traffic department, police and those from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Mehta directed that the traffic department shall issue daily information bulletin for the stakeholders mentioning travel time taken by HMVs from Qazigund to Jakhani, loss of time due to shooting stones at Cafteria Morh-Mehar and number of vehicles waiting to leave for Jammu.

Mehta also stressed on putting in place the robust communication and information mechanism by the traffic police so as to regulate HMVs traffic at critical points like Qazigund-Banihal, Banihal market, Sherbibi, Panthayal, Mehar etc.

The traffic management authorities were asked to augment manpower requirement from all sources to regulate traffic in optimal manner, besides enforcing lane discipline in the critical stretches between Ramban and Banihal.

For seasonal migration, the tribal affairs department and deputy commissioners were directed to ensure that no “Dera” is allowed to move on NH-44, especially between Qazigund and Ramban, and they are provided with suitable conveyance to carry their cattle and family members. The concerned district administrations were asked to ensure that unattended cattle do not wander on the highway.

In order to ensure hassle-free movement, it was decided that the down convoy of HMVs may be permitted from 11 am tp 9 pm from Qazigund on alternate days.

