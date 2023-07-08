A Guwahati-based doctor couple who were arrested in May for allegedly torturing and imprisoning two minors, had made fake birth certificates of the victims, a police charge sheet claimed.

According to the police, Waliul Islam, a surgeon and his psychiatrist wife Sangeeta Datta were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and has been placed in custody along with their domestic help.

The police recently filed two charge sheets in which it detailed horrific details of the torture and abuse meted out by the couple on the minors.

The charge sheets claimed that thecouple unlawfully “purchased” the adopted children, who were actually the offspring of two separate women.

Although the couple initially claimed that the minors were twins, it was later discovered that they were actually born to separate mothers.

Utpala Bose, one of the defendants in the case, purchased the youngsters from their biological mothers, who had previously been released from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital following their deliveries.

Bose then gave the doctor couple the minors in return for Rs 1 lakh.

Further information reveals that the accused medical professionals fabricated birth certificates claiming that Sangeeta Datta gave birth to the minors on August 6, 2019, while she was a patient at Wintrobe Hospital in the city.

Intriguingly, the police discovered after looking into the incident further that the infamous doctor couple were both treating patients at the hospital on the mentioned date and had instead created the fake documents.

The sorts of torture that were inflicted on the youngsters were also described in the charge sheet.

