Child born with thick hair on back in UP district

A baby born in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district with a dark patch and thick hair on the back, has baffled medical experts.

The baby was born at a community health centre earlier this week and the mother and child are said to be healthy.

According to doctors, the child has now been diagnosed with the giant congenital melanocytic nevus — a skin condition characterised by an abnormally dark, noncancerous skin patch that is composed of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) was informed about the baby with the rare condition.

The RBSK has decided to send the baby to Lucknow for treatment.

20221230-081803

