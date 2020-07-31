Canindia News

Child-care centres allowed to increase capacity

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA00

This week the Ontario government permitted the number of kids in child-care centres to increase across the province.

The Ministry of Education had previously limited the number of people per room in a daycare to 10 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now child-care centres can have a maximum of 15 children plus staff members in each “cohort.”

The groups of children must stay together throughout the program for at least seven days, and cannot mix with kids in different cohorts.

Many parents are understandably adopting a wait-and-watch approach. The brave parents who are sending their kids to child-care centres must be crossing their fingers hoping all goes well.

Related posts

India surpasses Spain, ranked 5th worst-hit COVID-19 country

CanIndia New Wire Service

France’s COVID-19 deaths up by 31 to 29,142

CanIndia New Wire Service

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid, hospitalised

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.