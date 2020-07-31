Child-care centres allowed to increase capacity

This week the Ontario government permitted the number of kids in child-care centres to increase across the province.

The Ministry of Education had previously limited the number of people per room in a daycare to 10 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now child-care centres can have a maximum of 15 children plus staff members in each “cohort.”

The groups of children must stay together throughout the program for at least seven days, and cannot mix with kids in different cohorts.

Many parents are understandably adopting a wait-and-watch approach. The brave parents who are sending their kids to child-care centres must be crossing their fingers hoping all goes well.