ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Child Cop: Rohit Shetty talks about new kids show ‘Baby Little Singham’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show ‘Baby Little Singham’.

While ‘Little Singham’ is already one of the popular kids shows, all new episodes of ‘Baby Little Singham’ will show the journey of the hero’s childhood since he was born and couldn’t even speak properly to becoming a superhero who fights with the villains.

The show is co-produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Films.

Rohit Shetty says: “When I was filming the first ‘Singham’ movie, I never thought in my dreams that this franchise would reach such heights that not only movies, animation and games but it would also inspire to make a series like ‘Baby Little Singham!’.”

Expressing his excitement he further shares: “Heroic yet entertaining is how I visualize the character of ‘Singham’.”

“Looking at how wonderfully Little Singham has been adored and appreciated, we are confident that a little peep into the backstory of our heroic baby-cop will resonate with not just kids but parents too!” adds Uttam Pal, Head of Discovery Kids, Warner Bros Discovery.

On the other hand, Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation shares how exciting it is for them to create the baby version of ‘Little Singham’ and it will be entertaining for the audience too.

“We came up with the baby version of our very own homegrown hero who is sure to not only amuse but also take the entertainment quotient up a notch,” concludes Tejonidhi.

‘Baby Little Singham’ will premiere on June 18 on Discovery Kids.

20220616-141402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can’t fake laughter if something isn’t funny: Farah Khan

    Vicky Kaushal recalls his first audition nine years ago

    ‘F3’ shoot concludes with Pooja Hegde’s special song

    Asha Bhosle: Just like there’s only one Lata, there’s only one...