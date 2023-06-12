INDIALIFESTYLE

Child dies in elephant attack, 50 houses damaged in Assam’s Golaghat

An 8-year-old child was killed and his parents injured in an attack by wild elephants in Assam’s Golaghat district, officials said, adding that around 50 houses were damaged.

According to a forest department officer, the incident took place in the Shyamraipur Tea Estate near Numaligarh town on Sunday night when a herd of wild elephants wandered into the region in quest for food.

The elephant herd went on the attack spree and destroyed at least 50 nearby houses. An 8-year-old boy died during the attack, and his parents suffered severe injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar.

The forest officials arrived at the scene after the tragedy, and sent the body for post-mortem.

The tusker herd is currently moving through a nearby tea garden, the forest department said.

Man-elephant conflict is on the rise in Assam, and many lives have been lost in the last couple of years.

Recently, a wild elephant was seen roaming the streets of Guwahati creating panic among locals.

The tusker entered the residential area and roamed freely on the streets.

However, no casualty occurred there and the elephant could be sent back to the nearby forest.

20230612-125203

