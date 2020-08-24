Child injured in Kanpur explosion

Kanpur, Aug 24 (IANS) A child was injured in Kanpur when a crude bomb exploded, police said.

SP Deepak Bhuker said a pig died in the explosion in Babu Purwa of Bagahi area late on Sunday. A dog squad and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called in to carry out investigations. The injured child has been hospitalised and is out of danger.

The window panes of vehicles parked near the spot were shattered and a wall also developed cracks. Security in the area has been beefed up.

