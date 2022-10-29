A minor boy was killed and at least two others injured when the portion of a tenement crashed at Govandi in north-east Mumbai, late on Saturday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred at the Dattnagar slums in Chitah Camp area around 7 p.m.

A portion of the balcony on the upper floor of a two-storey structure suddenly came crashing down.

The tragedy claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy, Pranav Ashok Mane, said the BMC.

Two others, 8-year-old Prince Ashish Kolji, and 45-year-old Jafar Mandal, were rushed to the Govandi Shatabdi Hospital where their condition is described as stable.

The legality or otherwise of the two-storey structure, stated to be an old construction, is not clear and further investigation is underway.

