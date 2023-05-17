SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Child killed, 6 injured in Pakistan school firing

NewsWire
0
0

A school girl was killed and six others, including five students and a teacher, injured in firing inside a school in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

A policeman deployed at the security of the school in Swat district opened fire at the children when they were returning home after attending classes, Divisional Police Officer of Swat Shafi Ullah Gandapur told media on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old girl’s body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and two of the students were in critical condition, according to local media.

The suspect was arrested and an investigation was underway, he said, adding that apparently, the policeman had some psychological problems which made him commit the crime, Xinhua news agency reported.

Talking to police during the arrest, the culprit said that the firing was accidental and he did not intentionally target the children, school staff told media.

20230517-070003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zampa looks to Finch’s backing as Australia set for ODI series...

    Pakistan’s military supremo Bajwa kindles old romance with US, rattling furious...

    Pak Election Commission disqualifies Imran in Toshakhana case

    Economic Crisis: SL’s ex-President, premier insist govt to get closer to...