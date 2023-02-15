INDIALIFESTYLE

Child marriage: Bride’s family booked, groom’s family spared

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district have registered an FIR under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and booked parents of a minor bride but not any member from the groom side.

The priest, who performed the wedding rituals, was not booked either.

Child marriage prohibition officer in Pilibhit, Pragati Gupta, said legal action is mandatory against both sides, along with the person who performed the wedding rituals.

“I am not satisfied with the FIR. I will ensure that a supplementary complaint to police is filed for inclusion of the groom’s side in the case, as per the law,” Gupta said.

The wedding, according to reports, took place in Puranpur on Sunday night despite a Childline India team and a police officer warning the 17-year-old bride’s parents of legal action in case they decided to go ahead with the marriage ceremony.

The written complaint was filed by a Childline team member, Pratul Singh, following which the girl’s father and mother were booked under section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

“It is strange that police applied section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to the FIR but failed to book the groom side, as this section has a provision of rigorous imprisonment, specifically to the adult groom, of up to two years or fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both,” said a senior criminal lawyer.

SP Atul Sharma denied any negligence on part of the Puranpur Kotwali police but added that the groom and his family members could be included in the FIR during the course of investigation.

20230215-140605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zakir Khan reveals the inspiration behind his latest make-up music video

    CRPF trooper injured in Srinagar grenade attack

    Centre, state looking to restart mining in Goa in organised way:...

    Steps are being taken to bring back students from Ukraine: K’taka...