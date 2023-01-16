INDIA

Child raped and murdered in Gujarat's Botad

An 8-year-old girl was kidnapped on Sunday and at night the police found her body in Botad town. The police have registered a case of kidnapping, rape and murder and are searching for the rapist-killer.

Investigating officer V B Desai told IANS the “victim had left her house around 4.30 p.m. saying that she was going to catch falling kites, (flown on Makar Sankranti). When she did not return till sunset, her family members began searching for her. They also informed the police, who found her body in some bushes at an isolated place in the Bhagwanpura area. Her family is from the Devipujak community.”

The officer said, “when the police found the girl’s body around 9 p.m., it was half naked, her mouth was stuffed with plastic, there were assault marks on her. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

On Monday afternoon, the Devipujak community members staged a protest in Botad town demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and severe punishment.

