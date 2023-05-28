INDIA

Child run over by car has a miraculous escape

NewsWire
0
0

A video clip that has gone viral on the social media shows a child miraculously surviving after being run over by a car.

The video clip, taken from CCTV footage, shows the child walking on the street unaccompanied and unaware of the approaching danger.

Suddenly, a car from the opposite direction hits the child and runs over her.

However, the child miraculously survives and manages to stand up on her own shortly after the incident and is seen walking away.

The incident occurred in Gorakhpur district two days ago.

20230528-191603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Azam’s wife flays BJP for ‘JAM’ remark

    After war with Azerbaijan, Armenia taps India for military hardware

    In viral video, old man asks UP Police to save him...

    Esports officially recognised as part of ‘multi-sport’ event by Government of...