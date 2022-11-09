A private school in Muzaffarnagar has rusticated a Class 1 student as a punishment after he defecated inside the classroom.

The Regional Block Education Officer has issued a notice to the school and sought an explanation in the matter.

According to reports, the incident took place in Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir school, where a 5-year-old student defecated in the classroom.

Following this, the school principal, Ram Kumar Sharma, struck off the student’s name as a punishment.

The father of the child, Anirudh Bhardwaj, said that when he tried to meet the school principal, he was turned down.

He alleged that the principal asked him to clean the child.

“Now that our child’s name has been removed from the school, we should get back the money of our child’s admission and fees,” he said.

Meerapur Block Education Officer, Pramod Sharma, took cognizance of the matter and sent a notice to the school and sought clarification on the matter.

