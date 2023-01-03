ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Child welfare body asks UP DGP to get ‘Pathan’ song removed from social media

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district has advised the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of ‘Pathan’ movie song ‘Besharam Rang’, and other obscene contents, removed from the social media as it was having a ‘detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents’.

Using the powers given under the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich (bench of magistrate), has written to the DGP that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the ‘Besharam Rang’ song, being circulated on social media.

In the letter sent to the DGP, Bahraich CWC President Satish Kumar Srivastava and four-member bench consisting of Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra has said that smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers by the Uttar Pradesh government for their all-round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available contents.

In such a situation, it is necessary in their best interest that obscene contents should be removed from social media, the letter says.

