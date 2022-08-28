INDIA

Childless couple hangs self to death in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Depressed over being childless and due to financial and health problems, a couple died by suicide in Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

K. Saidasu (65) and Vijayalaxmi (60) hanged themselves at their house in Brindavan Colony under the limits of Malkajgiri police station under the limits of Rachakonda police commissionerate.

Police said the couple left behind a suicide note, stating that they did not want to be a burden on their relatives.

The couple was living in a rented house. Saidasu, a private employee, had recently retired from service and was also facing some health problems.

As they had no children to take care of them and they did not want to be a burden on other relatives, they decided to end their lives, a police officer said.

On a complaint by Saidadu’s sister, police registered a case and took up investigation.

20220828-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI nabs cop accepting Rs 20K bribe in Jammu

    TN police increase focus on drive against drugs in state

    SP to field 6-time MLA for deputy speaker post

    Karnataka’s BJP govt rattled as Bitcoin allegations reach PMO