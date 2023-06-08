WORLD

Children, among 8, injured in mass stabbing attack in France

At least eight people, including children, were injured in a mass stabbing attack in the French town of Annecy on Thursday, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

According to the Ministry, the attack took place at around 9.45 a.m. in a park, reports the BBC.

Three of the injured children were reportedly in a life-threatening condition

French media outlets have said that the suspect has identified himself to police as a Syrian asylum seeker and has been arrested.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised police for a “rapid intervention”.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is on her way to Annecy, an alpine town located come 560 km from Paris.

