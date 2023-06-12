Officials of the Juvenile Justice Board and the local police on Monday rescued many children forced into begging in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

“A team of Juvenile Justice Board and police raided Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar city today and rescued many local and non-local children who had been forced into begging by brokers.

“Rescued children include three from Parimpora area and others belonging to different other areas,” police.

A case was being registered into the racket under relevant sections of law.

Further details were awaited.

