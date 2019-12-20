‘Children of Indian citizens not to go to detention centres’

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that children, whose parents have been given citizenship through NRC, will not be separated from their families and sent to the detention centres in Assam.

Advocate appearing for the families of nearly 60 children excluded from Assam NRC submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde that the children were excluded despite showing all documents connected with the NRC process, and on the contrary parents were included.

The apex court recorded Attorney General KK Venugopal undertaking stating that children excluded from NRC whose parents have been given citizenship will not be sent to detention centres in Assam.

Venugopal also informed the court that 19 lakh have been excluded from final NRC.

The apex court also issued notice to Centre and Assam on a plea alleging children being sent to detention centres after NRC.

The top court also asked the Assam government to ensure that the newly appointed NRC coordinator explains or withdraws some of his objectionable Facebook posts.

–IANS

ss/vin