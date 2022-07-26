According to a recent study, children have rated that they see natural food as something that is tastier, safer and more desirable than foods they believe have been made in a lab or a factory.

Researchers add that the preference in adults to lean towards natural foods is well documented but this latest research points to the fact that this food bias can be developed in early or middle childhood as well.

This research was conducted at the University of Edinburgh and Yale and it analysed the preference of 374 adults and children in the US. For the purpose of the study, the target group was given apples and oranges and told where they were sourced.

In one study 137 children ranging between the ages 6 and 10 were shown 3 apples. They were told that one apple came from a farm, one was made in a lab and the third was grown on a tree in a lab.

The responses of the children were recorded via questionnaires as well as statistical models and from the recordings of the children’s preference based on taste, safety and desirability to eat, it was found that children preferred the apple that was grown on a farm.

Likewise, adults were also asked the same thing, to compare data across age groups. To no one’s surprise, the adults also preferred the farm grown apple to the other two choices.

Children referred to the apple being fresher, it was outdoors, more sunlight as their reasons for choosing the farm apple while adults mostly referred to naturalness as their reason for choosing the farm apple.

There was a second study as well, where 85 children between the ages of 5 and 7 as well as a group of 64 adults were shown 4 different kinds of orange juice – one juice squeezed from a farm, one with no information, one with chemicals which have apparently been removed and one with chemical additives.

Researchers noted that the information on the naturalness of the juice had a huge impact on the rating. Most of the participants, age no bar preferred the natural juice squeezed on a farm and said that that particular juice was tastier safer and more desirable to consume.

From both the studies, the significant finding was that age has no effect on the outcome of the study because kids as young as 5 responded the same as adults.

As per the researchers the point of the study is that the belief and perception that natural foods are good and better than processed junk can be established in children who are as young as 5 years old.