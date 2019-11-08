Children’s Day treat for your young ones

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Surprise your kids with these healthy delicacies specially curated for Children’s Day.

Recipes shared by Aniket Karia, founder of All Heart, and Del Monte.

1. Mixed Seed Chocolate Protein Balls

Ingredients:

 1/4 Cup – Oats

 1/4 Cup – Cashewnuts/Kaju

 1/4 Cup – Almonds/Badam

 1/4 Cup – Pista

 10 – Walnut

 12 – Dates

 8 – Figs

 4 – Dark Chocolate Seeded Crackers

 1/2 tsp – Cardamom Powder (optional)

Method:

* Roast flax seeds until they start to crackle keep aside to cool. In the same pan add oats and roast 1-2 minutes. Add the cashews, almonds, walnuts and pistachios

* Grind flax seeds and oats to powder, finely chop/grind all the nuts, dates (seedless), almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts, pistachios, figs, and the crackers. Keep the nuts slightly coarse to have good crunch.

* In a pan add all the oats and nuts, dates, figs and mix well. Cook on a slow flame for 2-3 mins.

* When it starts to bind add the cardamom powder mix well, cool and bind into a dough. Divide the mixture into 10 or 12 pieces and roll into tiny balls .

2. Roasted Bell Pepper and Black Olive Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

· 225 gms Del Monte whole wheat Penne Rigate

· 200 gms ripe tomatoes, medium-diced

· 1 cup Del Monte black olives, sliced

· fresh Mozzarella, chopped to bite sized pieces

· 1 red bell pepper

For the dressing:

· 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

· 3 tbsp Del Monte extra virgin olive oil

· 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

· salt and pepper, to taste

· 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

· 1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

· Preheat oven to 200 C. Line a baking sheet with foil. Coat the bell pepper with some olive oil and place on baking sheet. Put baking sheet in oven and allow the bell pepper to roast for 40 minutes, rotating them half way through baking. Once the skin is charred on all sides and the bell peppers are soft, remove from oven. You could also roast bell pepper on the gas over flame, like you roast eggplants. When cool to touch, peel skin off and chop into thin strips.

· Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, according to the directions on the package. Drain well and allow to cool.

· Place the pasta in a bowl and add the tomatoes (you can broil the tomatoes for that extra grilled touch in the pasta salad along with the bell pepper), black olives, mozzarella, chopped roasted bell pepper.

· For the dressing, combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor until almost smooth. You can also whisk by hand.

· Pour the dressing over the pasta, add parmesan and parsley, and mix well.

· Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate and serve later.

4. Cranberry Brownies

Ingredients:

· ¾ cup all-purpose flour, sifted

· ½ cup cocoa powder, sifted

· ¾ cup, brown sugar

· 3, medium sized eggs

· 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

· 100 gm butter

· C½ cup,Del Monte Dried Cranberries

· 50 gm dark chocolate, chopped

Method:

· Preheat the oven at 180 degrees centigrade and line 8×8 inches square pan.

· In a large oven proof bowl, melt chocolate and butter together in a microwave for couple of minutes. Take it out and whisk them well.

· Add sugar and mix. Add one egg at a time and whisk well. Add vanilla essence and mix.

· Add flour and cocoa powder and fold.

· Pour the mixture in the lined pan. Add cranberries and level the mixture evenly.

· Bake the brownies for 20 to 25 minutes or until skewers come out clean. Cool, cut and serve on its own or with a scoop of ice cream.

