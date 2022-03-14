INDIA

Children’s home warden held in TN

The Tiruvannamalai police have arrested the warden of a children’s home for sexually assaulting inmate boys aged between 14 and 16.

The police acted on Sunday after the boys called up the child helpline and accused the warden, Duraipandyan (36) of sexually assaulting them for the past three months.

As many as 80 children, who are either orphans or from broken families, live the house run government aid. The owner of the home Sagairaj was also arrested by the police for failing to report the sexual abuse issue to the authorities and childline.

There are five such children’s homes with government support that is functioning in the Tiruvannamalai district.

A team of officials drawn from the District Child Protection Office (DCPO), Childline, and police officers conducted an inquiry and search at the Children’s home after seven children called helpline no 1098.

On the basis of a complaint, Chetpet police registered a case under Sections 7,8, 19 (1) and 21 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act against Duraipandian. Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 506 (1) of the IPC were also charged against him.

Legal Protection officer from the District Child Protection Office (DCPO) J. Chitra Priya, in a statement, said that the children have been shifted to a reception centre for the time being.

