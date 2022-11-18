COMMUNITYTOP NEWS

Health Canada announced today that it has procured a large foreign supply of children’s pain medication, and that ibuprofen and acetaminophen will be available in pharmacies and retail stores starting next week.

Officials said one million bottles of children’s medication will have been distributed to hospitals, pharmacies and retailers after next week.

Manufacturers have also ramped production but demand is still outstripping supply, according to the national health department.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma told reporters Friday that Health Canada is exploring “all levers” at its disposal and “working tirelessly behind the scenes to end the shortages” but “it’ll take time”.

Hospitals, pharmacies and parents with sick kids have been grappling with a shortage of children’s Tylenol and Advil for months now. The situation has been exacerbated by the early appearance of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

