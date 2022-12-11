Chile authorities issued an alert after Lascar volcano in the Andes belched ash 6,000m (almost 20,000ft) into the sky.

Lascar, which rumbled into action on Saturday triggering minor earth tremors, was first noticed around midday by residents of Talabre, a small town located less than 12 km from the volcano, The BBC reported.

Though Lascar emitted giant cloud of smoke comprising volcanic ash and hot gases, no damage has been reported.

However, an initial green warning was raised to yellow which means that the volcano is unstable.

According to Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin), the classification also means experts are monitoring a site for minor explosions and appearances of smoke.

20221211-110002