Chile mass riots toll increases to 12

Santiago, Oct 22 (IANS) The death toll in the mass riots that has gripped Chile over the government’s move to increase the local metro fares, has increased to 12, authorities said.

The toll increased after a 22-year-old was run over by a Navy truck in the southern city of Talcahuano on Monday when soldiers intervened to stop looting by a mob who dispersed after their arrival, reports Efe news.

The public prosecutor’s office in Bio Bio region reported that a marine was arrested over the young man’s death and investigations were underway.

Santiago and the Metropolitan region, to which the capital belongs, remained under curfew for the third consecutive night, a measure extended to Monday in the Region of Valparaiso, the province of Concepcion (south), and the cities of Antofagasta, La Serena and Coquimbo (north); Rancagua and Talca (center) and Valdivia (south).

Violent groups have radicalized a social protest against a rise in prices of the Santiago metro, leading to violent demonstrations and unrest in the streets in several parts of the country.

President Sebastian Pinera said the country was waging “a war” against these violent elements and imposed a state of emergency in 11 of Chile’s 16 administrative regions: the Metropolitan Region (where Santiago is located), Tarapaca, Antofagasta, Coquimbo, Valparaiso, Maule, Concepcion, Bio Bio, O’Higgins, Magellan and Los Rios.

On Sunday, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said 32 people are hospitalized in the Metro Region, 10 of them in serious condition, and that 208 people were given medical care for assorted lesser injuries.

