HEALTH

Chile registers 30,675 more daily Covid-19 cases

By NewsWire
0
0

Chile registered 30,675 Covid-19 infections and 224 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,953,895 confirmed cases and 41,795 deaths, the Ministry of Health has said.

It also reported 106,133 active cases in the south American country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said there has been a general decline in the number of infections, after a peak of more than 38,000 daily cases on February 11 as a result of the Omicron variant of the virus.

New infections decreased by 14 per cent in one week, with 13 of the country’s 16 regions seeing a reduction in new cases, according to official data.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the last day was 25.62 per cent nationally and 17.64 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the Ministry reported.

20220225-065803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.