Chile reported on Saturday 1,152 new Covid-19 infections and 82 more deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,615,771 cases and 35,448 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Chile reported 1.8 per cent positivity in tests carried out for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest recorded at the national level during the pandemic, Minister of Health Enrique Paris reported on Saturday.

The official said in a statement that the positivity rate in the Santiago Metropolitan Region remained at 2 per cent, while 13 regions have reported positivity rates of less than or equal to 2 per cent, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In recent weeks, Chile has registered its lowest numbers of cases and hospitalisations of the pandemic, thanks to restrictive measures that have been adopted and the ongoing vaccination campaign.

