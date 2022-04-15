HEALTHWORLD

Chile reports 2,771 Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths in one day

Chile has reported 2,771 Covid-19 infections and 38 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 3,525,845 cases and 57,205 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

It added that the Covid-19 positivity rate was 4.79 per cent on the national level and 5.95 per cent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Covid-19 cases have declined nationwide by 56 per cent in two weeks, according to the Ministry, with all of Chile’s 16 regions seeing fewer infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

At present, there were 11,495 active cases in the South American country, with 348 patients hospitalised in intensive care units, the Ministry said.

