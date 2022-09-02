WORLD

Chile rules out water rationing amid ongoing drought

NewsWire
0
0

Chile will not have to ration water in the immediate future despite a prolonged 14-year drought, Minister of Public Works Juan Carlos Garcia said.

“After analysing all the information on temperatures, rainfall, river flows and available snow, among other factors, we are in a position to rule out water rationing for spring 2022 and summer 2023,” Garcia said during a press conference.

While more rain and snow has fallen this year compared to 2021, “we still cannot let our guard down”, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.

“We will continue to observe what happens in our country from March onward. We will not let up on working on more and better regulation, investment and monitoring of our country’s channels.

“We cannot rest in the current situation, least of all to depend exclusively on rain and snowfall. We will continue to take legislative and investment measures regarding water infrastructure,” he added.

According to the University of Chile, 2021 was one of the driest years in the history of the South American country, with a more than 50 per cent drop in rainfall.

The shortfall has affected small and large farmers, including producers of export fruits and vegetables, who were forced to reduce the amount of land cultivated.

20220902-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moroccan navy rescues 385 migrants in a week

    Declining since 2015, violence in Pakistan increases by 42% in 2021

    Twitter claims it suspends 1 mn spam users a day

    Facebook sees over 25% drop in monthly users in S.Korea