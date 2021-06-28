Chile has reported a seven-day moving average of around 4,500 cases of Covid-19, the lowest since March, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that in the last 24 hours, another 4,488 cases were registered, bringing the total to 1,547,103 infections, and 135 deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 32,298, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Paris explained that in the last seven days, cases had decreased 26 per cent at the national level and that all 16 of the country’s regions had registered a reduction in cases.

The Chilean government on Tuesday will lift the total confinement in 24 communities in the Santiago Metropolitan Region. This is in addition to the 10 municipalities that lifted confinement measures on Thursday.

