INDIA

Chilean midfielder Medel joins Vasco da Gama

NewsWire
0
0

Vasco da Gama have completed the signing of Chilean midfielder Gary Medel on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The parties agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024 after Medel completed a medical in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, reports Xinhua.

“I want to thank you [the fans] for the welcome you have given me,” the 35-year-old said in a video published on Vasco’s social media accounts.

“I hope I can bring the positive results you expect. I know that by being together we will be able to reverse this (difficult) situation,” he added, in reference to Vasco’s poor start to the Brazilian Serie A season.

Medel, who has been capped 156 times for Chile’s national team, had been without a club since parting ways with Italy’s Bologna in June.

Vasco are currently 19th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with just two wins from 14 games so far this season.

2023071237784

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is going to get his paycheque a...

    Amazon deforestation down by a third in 2023: Brazil

    Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Anantnag

    Fresh battle between Delhi govt, L-G over waterlogging issues