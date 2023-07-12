Vasco da Gama have completed the signing of Chilean midfielder Gary Medel on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The parties agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024 after Medel completed a medical in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, reports Xinhua.

“I want to thank you [the fans] for the welcome you have given me,” the 35-year-old said in a video published on Vasco’s social media accounts.

“I hope I can bring the positive results you expect. I know that by being together we will be able to reverse this (difficult) situation,” he added, in reference to Vasco’s poor start to the Brazilian Serie A season.

Medel, who has been capped 156 times for Chile’s national team, had been without a club since parting ways with Italy’s Bologna in June.

Vasco are currently 19th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with just two wins from 14 games so far this season.

2023071237784