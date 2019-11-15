Chilean singer exposes breasts at Latin Grammys

Santiago, Nov 16 (IANS) Chilean singer Mon Laferte exposed her breasts during a broadcast of the Latin Grammys, as a show of support for anti-government demonstrators in her country. This is the latest in a line of high-profile acts of solidarity for the demonstrators.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter made her silent protest against police brutality on Thursday night as she walked the award ceremony red carpet in Las Vegas, reports theguardian.com.

At one point, Laferte stopped and opened her black jacket to reveal the phrase “En Chile torturan violan y matan” written on her chest, which translates to “In Chile they torture, rape and kill”.

Protests over political exclusion and economic inequality have hounded Chile for more than a month now. More than 20 people have died in the unrest, at least five of them at the hands of state forces, who have also been accused of torture, rape and indiscriminate violence during the crackdown.

Hundreds have been blinded after being shot with pellet guns by riot police, and thousands have been arrested, though most have been released soon after.

At the Grammys, Laferte won the award for best alternative album, which she dedicated to the people of Chile. Later, she posted an image of her Grammys protest on Instagram. “My body free for a free homeland,” she captioned the image.

Chilean musicians and sportsmen and women have been outspoken in their expressions of support for the protests, which started over a hike in subway fares and transformed into demands for sweeping changes to the economic and political model established by the dictator August Pinochet.

Protesters won a significant victory early on Friday when the national congress agreed to hold a referendum next year to replace the constitution, but it was unclear if that move would be enough to placate the wave of fury against the embattled president, Sebastián Piñera.

This week, players with the national football team announced they would not participate in next week’s friendly against Peru.

The decision to cancel the game was taken following “a team meeting” on Wednesday morning at Chile’s training center on the outskirts of the capital, Santiago, ANFP said. Coach Reinaldo Rueda then released all his players back to their clubs.

The protest has also reached Chile’s national jiu-jitsu team after players Iván León and Cristian Araya unfurled protest banners on the podium after winning bronze in a match against Argentina.

At the awards, Mon Laferte was one of several artists who spoke about the political climate in several Latin American countries.

