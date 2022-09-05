Chileans headed to the polls to vote on the proposed new constitution.

“This historic moment will surely remain in our memories for a long time. We are being watched all over the world,” Chilean President Gabriel Boric said in a speech on Sunday.

More than 15 million Chileans will be able to vote to “approve” or “reject” the proposed constitution at more than 3,000 voting centres nationwide, as the economic crisis continues and social demands continue to grow.

The draft constitution was written over the course of 2021 by a convention of 154 citizens tasked with replacing the document written during the rule of Augusto Pinochet, Xinhua news agency reported.

It proposes structural reforms to social protection systems, establishes a plurinational and decentralised state, and puts an emphasis on women’s rights and the environment.

Chileans approved the redrafting of the constitution in a referendum on October 25, 2020, in which more than 7.5 million votes were cast.

