INDIA

Chilla elevated road project to gather momentum

NewsWire
0
0

Twelve-year-old- Chilla elevated road project from Sector 14A Chilla regulator near Mayur Vihar in Delhi to Mahamaya flyover in Noida will gather momentum as the Centre has granted Rs 300 crore for it and four other works.

Noida authority had sought the Union government’s assistance to complete the project.

With the Centre’s financial assistance, the project that will connect Delhi to Uttar Pradesh is expected to be completed soon, benfitting around ten lakh people who commute from Delhi to Lucknow via Noida Expressway.

The elevated road was expected to come up at a cost of Rs 605 crore but it has now increased to Rs 850 crore.

The project was expected to be completed by 2021.

Earlier, the work for construction of the Chilla elevated road was initiated, but had to be halted due to several reasons, including the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT’s) objection to pollution, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and lack of funds, among others.

Besides, a pact was signed between the Noida authority and Public Works Department (PWD), under which both had to equally share the expediture on the project but now the latter is not releasing the money. For getting money from PWD, reminders were issued many times but in vain. At last, loan from the Prime Minister Gatishakti scheme was sought which is interest free.

The Noida authority will have to use the money approved under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme by March 31, 2023.

Four other projects for which the money has been issued are: DSC elevated road, Parthala flyover, an underpass on expressway and Bahlolpur underpass.

20220928-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sanctions against Russia may offer opportunities for India’s space sector

    Charitable star: I fall at the feet of those I help,...

    Night patrolling in Kashmir villages to prevent killings of soft targets:...

    Celebrating the saga of the ubiquitous chair in its myriad forms...