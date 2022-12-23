INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Chillai Kalan’ fury, intense cold wave sweeps Kashmir, Ladakh

Intense cold wave swept Ladakh and Kashmir on Friday as the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known as ‘Chillai Kalan’ entered its third day.

“Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy sky is likely in Ladakh and J&K during the next 24 hours”, an officer of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 4.8, Pahalgam minus 6.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 13.1 and Leh minus 13.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.3, Katra 5.2, Batote 1.6, Banihal minus 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

